Sri Lanka records 1,737 coronavirus cases in total today

A total of 517 more people tested positive for COVID-19 today (July 24), bringing the daily count of positive cases reached 1,737.

According to the Government Information Department, 1,707 new cases reported today have been associated with the New Year cluster. Meanwhile, the remaining 30 were identified as arrivals from foreign countries.

The new development has brought Sri Lanka’s confirmed coronavirus cases tally to 294,850.

As per official data, as many as 266,665 patients who were infected with the virus have regained health so far while 24,183 are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres across the country.

The death toll from coronavirus now stands at 4,054.