Water cuts in several areas tomorrow

The water supply to several areas in Wattala will be suspended for a period of 24 hours from 10.00 am tomorrow (July 26).

The water cut will be in effect until 10.00 am on Tuesday (July 27).

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said that the interruption to the water supply is due to the laying of water pipes across the Hedala Bridge and connecting them to the main pipeline.

Accordingly, water supply to Wattala - Negombo section, Mabola section, Welikadamulla, Hendala road, Nayakakanda junction, all by roads, Alwis town, Maradana road, Puwakwatta road, Galagahaduwa and Kerawalapitiya section will be suspended during the said period.

Meanwhile, there will be a 9-hour water cut in the Ethgala area in Gampola from 08.00 am to 05.00 pm tomorrow, NWSDB said.

This is due to a repair work on the Ethgala pumping station.

The water supply will be interrupted in the upper part of Ethgala East, Ethgala Sinhapura, Ethgala Arama Road, Ethgala Laksha Pihilla 1st Lane, 2nd Lane, Ethgala Bungalow Road, Jayamala Regency Terrace, and Jayamali Pura 6th Lane.