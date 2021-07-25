Majority of COVID-19 deaths, cases are unvaccinated individuals - Health Services DG

It has been revealed that the majority of COVID-19 infections and COVID-19 related deaths reported currently are persons who have not yet been vaccinated against the virus.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena mentioned this at a press conference held today (July 25) at the Ministry of Health.

“We have not seen an end in the third wave of COVID-19. Only the number of patients decreased. However, in the last few days we have seen a slight increase.”

Dr. Gunawardena says that they have analyzed the COVID-19 deaths which occurred in the past 3 weeks.

However, the majority deaths are of those who had not received the vaccine, he said. Most who have contracted the virus have also not received the vaccines, he added.

The Director-General of Health Services further said, “All above 60 years of age should just accept and receive whichever COVID-19 vaccine they are offered.”