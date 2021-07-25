Amber alert issued on strong winds and rough seas

The Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre of the Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Amber’ advisory regarding strong winds and rough seas.

The Department says that the wind speed can be increased up to 60 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.

It added that the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar can be very rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be rough at times.

The issued advisory is applicable until 02.30 pm tomorrow (July 26).

The Meteorology Department requests naval and fishing communities to be vigilant in this regards.