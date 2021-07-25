Coronavirus: More cases and deaths reported

The Ministry of Health reports that another 1,190 persons have tested positive for coronavirus today (July 25).

All new cases are associated with the New Year Covid-19 cluster.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 296,516.

Presently 24,860 infected patients are being treated at hospitals and treatment centers across the island.

The number of total recoveries has reached 267,602.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has registered 45 more COVID-19 related fatalities on Saturday (July 24).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 4,099.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims confirmed today include 23 males and 22 females.

One of them is aged below 30 years, seven victims are between 30-59 years and the remaining 37 are aged 60 and above.