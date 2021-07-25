Daily coronavirus case tally at 1,656

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 446 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 1,656.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 296,962.

As many as 267,602 recoveries and 4,099 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 25,306 active cases are currently under medical care.