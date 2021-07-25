Country will be reopened after all above 30 are vaccinated - Bandula

All Sri Lankans over the age of 30 will be vaccinated by September, according to Minister Bandula Gunawardena.

Minister of Trade stated that the country will be reopened after that vaccination milestone.

He mentioned this speaking at the opening of the new Sathosa branch in Bulathsinhala today (July 25).

“By September, we will be the country where all people over the age of 30 have completed the vaccination. After the vaccination, this country will be open.”

The Minister also spoke on the prices of face masks.

“As schools are scheduled to reopen next week, we hope to discuss with manufacturers and further reduce the price of a face mask. Now a face mask sells at Rs 14.”