Delta variant infections in every district, health authorities say

Health authorities have concluded that there are infections of the Delta variant of coronavirus in every district in Sri Lanka.

According to Deputy Director-General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath, there is an average percentage of Delta variant infected people in each district.

Dr. Herath mentioned this speaking at a press conference held in Colombo today (July 26).

He said, “The figure 68 Delta variant infections came from a selected number of samples. However, the fact remains that a larger number than these 68 are out in the large. A possible percentage of 1,666 patients reported yesterday can be of the Delta variant.

However, it is not efficient to test all cases for its variant; therefore we are not going to do it.”

Dr. Herath also said that the disease might spread rapidly if we allow the virus to spread in an area with Delta variant infected individuals.

He requested the public to reduce the number of infections and avoid creating Delta variant clusters.