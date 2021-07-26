Successful talks between President and SLFP?

July 26, 2021   02:25 pm

A special discussion was held today (July 26) between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

The meeting took place at the Presidential Secretariat this morning.

The meeting was based on a written request made to the President by the party.

Prior to the meeting, the representatives of SLFP joined a meeting held with the party chairman former President Maithripala Sirisena at his official residence in Mahagamasekera Mawatha.

Following the meeting with President Rajapaksa, Senior Vice President of SLFP Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva told journalists that the meeting was a success.

