Weather advisory issued for strong winds, rough seas

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for strong winds in parts of the country.

Due to active south-west monsoon conditions over the Sri Lanka, fairly strong winds up to 40-50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph can be expected in the western slope of central hills, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

People who are living in the above-mentioned areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Meanwhile the department has also issued an advisory for strong winds and rough sea areas.

It said that the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar can be very rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.