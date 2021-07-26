Sagara Kariyawasam on the mentality of certain SLFP members

The general secretary of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Sagara Kariyawasam says that certain parliamentarians of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) are still in the same mentality as before when the SLFP was the main constituent party of the ruling alliance.

Speaking at a press briefing in Colombo today, he said that a very small minority in the SLFP are of the opinion that they are being treated differently by the government and that one minister had even claimed that the ministerial portfolio he had received was a ‘joke’.

There are but a few within the SLFP who are making such statements, the parliamentarian said.

“Some MPs of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) are still having the previous mentality that they are the main party. Because during the previous alliances, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party had always been the main constituent party and therefore they had more power within the alliance.”

“However, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party is no longer the main party in the alliance. The main party is the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna,” he pointed out.

He said that the political leaders of the party who have some maturity have understood this fact, but some have not understood this and are therefore making various statements.