Daily COVID cases climb to 1,653 while deaths go up by 48

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 635 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 1,653.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 298,181.

As many as 269,007 recoveries have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 25,075 active cases are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has registered 48 more COVID-19 related fatalities on Saturday (July 26).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 4,147.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims confirmed today include 30 males and 18 females.

None of them are aged below 30 years, twelve victims are between 30-59 years and the remaining 36 are aged 60 and above.