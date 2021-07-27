Over 216 kg of Kerala Cannabis seized in Kankesanturai seas

Over 216 kilograms of Kerala Cannabis have been seized by the Sri Lanka Navy along with three suspects in the seas North of Kankesanturai.

A patrol craft the Northern Naval Command made this interception yesterday (July 25) in northern waters, after spotting a suspicious dinghy speeding off towards land.

During the search of the dinghy, the Navy managed to seize about 216kg and 750g of Kerala cannabis in packages stuffed in 06 gunny sacks, and 19kg of dried turmeric.

Further, the Navy has apprehended 03 suspects along with the dinghy they used for this illegal act.

Meanwhile, the street value of the seized stock of Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs 65 million.

It is suspected that the smugglers might have retrieved the stock of Kerala cannabis to the dinghy at the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) to smuggle them into the island.

The operation had been carried out adhering to the COVID-19 protocols in place taking the pandemic concerns into consideration, Sri Lanka Navy said.

The suspects held in this operation were identified as residents of Walalai in Kankasanthurai, aged 22 to 34 years.

The accused, together with the stock of Kerala cannabis, dried turmeric and the dinghy, were handed over to the Kankesanturai Police for onward legal action.