Record high of daily COVID vaccinations rolled out yesterday

Sri Lanka on Monday (July 26) recorded the highest number of vaccinations rolled out in a single day, says the State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals.

Thereby, 437,878 coronavirus jabs in total have been rolled out within the day, Prof. Channa Jayasumana stated.

According to the Epidemiology Unit’s COVID-19 immunization progress report, as many as 356,628 have people received the first shot of China-developed Sinopharm vaccine.

Meanwhile, 55,722 completed the vaccine course as they were administered the second dose of Sinopharm jab.

In addition, 25,420 people have been vaccinated with the first shot of US-developed Moderna vaccine while 108 people received the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 jab.

As per official data, the national inoculation drive has rolled out more than 8,240,000 vaccinations against the novel coronavirus in the country.