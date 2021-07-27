150 more teachers to assist education reforms

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to obtain the services of 150 teachers to the National Institute of Education to assist in educational reform processes.

The National Institute of Education is currently working to introduce educational reforms to create an education system that will endow the country with skillful children who will be able to find successful solutions to the challenges facing the 21st century, the Department of Government Information stated.

These reforms are planned to introduce significant changes to syllabi and teaching strategies. The proposed reforms are expected to be introduced in 2023 for grades 1, 2, 6, 8, and 10 and for grades 3, 4, 5, 7, and 11 in 2024.

However, it has been determined that the staff currently employed in the National Institute of Education is not sufficient for those functions.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal submitted by the Minister of Education to attach 150 experienced teachers with expertise in the relevant subject who work as teachers in government schools to the National Institute of Education.