2nd T20I postponed after Indian player tests Covid positive

The second T20I between Sri Lanka and India, originally scheduled to be played today (July 27) has been pushed forward by a day and will now take place on Wednesday (July 28), Sri Lanka Cricket announced.

Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was found to be positive.

The Medical Teams have identified eight members as close contacts, the SLC said in a statement.

The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad.