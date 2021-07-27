2nd T20I postponed after Indian player tests Covid positive

July 27, 2021   05:47 pm

The second T20I between Sri Lanka and India, originally scheduled to be played today (July 27) has been pushed forward by a day and will now take place on Wednesday (July 28), Sri Lanka Cricket announced.

Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. 

The Medical Teams have identified eight members as close contacts, the SLC said in a statement. 

The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad.

 

