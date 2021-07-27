Teacher-principal trade unions to go ahead with strike as talks with PM fail

The discussion held between Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the representatives of teacher-principal trade unions on disparities in salaries has ended without reaching an agreement.

Speaking to media on the matter, General Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) joseph Stalin stated that they would carry on their trade union action until the demands are met.

The discussion went on for nearly two hours at the Temple Trees earlier today (July 27).

Teachers across the island withdrew from conducting online lessons on July 12, demanding solutions for anomalies in salaries, ‘forced quarantining’ protesters, and several other issues.

A total of 17 trade unions representing school principals and teachers including the Ceylon Independent Teachers’ Services Union (ITSU) had joined the said strike action which entered the 16th consecutive day today.

In the meantime, PM Rajapaksa, issuing a press release following the discussion with the trade unions, stated that the final decision on the salary issue and transformation of the teacher-principal service into a ‘closed service’ will be given after the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers scheduled for next Monday (August 01).

He has, accordingly, informed the teachers and principals to prepare to resume work from next Monday.

The prime minister, stating that he has a clear understanding of the wage disparities in the teacher-principal service, pointed out that the government is not in a position to increase the salaries immediately due to the current pandemic situation in the country and the world.

“We’re ready to resolve this issue,” he said adding that a decision, however, should be taken after discussing with the National Salaries and Cadre Commission.

The prime minister told the trade union representatives that Minister of Education has submitted a Cabinet paper pertaining to the ongoing issue.

Commenting on the matter, Prof. G.L. Peiris stated that this Cabinet paper was prepared taking into account the related supreme court’s verdicts, Cabinet decisions and the contents of the ‘Subodhini Committee’ report.

The aim of making the teacher-principal service a ‘closed service’ is to minimize their salary anomalies without creating disparities in other sectors in the public service, State Minister of Education Reforms Susil Premajayantha, who attended the said meeting, has told the trade unions.