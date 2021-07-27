Sri Lanka confirms over 1,700 COVID cases within the day

A total of 526 more people tested positive for COVID-19 today (July 27), bringing the daily count of positive cases to 1,711.

According to the Government Information Department, 1,688 of the new cases reported today have been associated with the New Year cluster.

The new development has brought Sri Lanka’s confirmed coronavirus cases tally to 299,892.

As per official data, as many as 270,356 patients who were infected with the virus have returned to health so far while 25,389 are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres across the country.

In the meantime, the death toll from coronavirus now stands at 4,195.