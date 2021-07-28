Thundershowers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly Heavy showers about 50 mm can be expected at some places in these areas while several spells of showers will occur in the North-Western province.

Fairly strong winds up to 40-50 kmph can be expected in the western slope of central hills, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota district.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly to westerly and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed can be increased up to 60 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Mannar can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.