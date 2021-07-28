Police provide phone number to submit information on child labour

Sri Lanka Police has provided a telephone number for the general public to report information regarding any activities related to child labour in Colombo city or suburbs.

Police spokesman Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said a special operation was initiated yesterday in the Colombo city and suburbs areas in the Western Province in order to trace offenders in respect of child labour activities.

He said it has been observed that underage children had been brough to Colombo specially from hill country areas in Central Province for child labour activities.

“Therefore, we are conducting this operation. Two police teams had been deployed to check certain places and accordingly the operation was conducted in Modara and Kollupitiya police areas.”

He stated that around 30 houses and apartments had been checked by the officers within yesterday.

The Senior DIG said that the operation is being continued today and they are going to conduct search operations according to the information collected by police intelligence officers in other police areas of the Colombo city.

He said that if the public have any information in respect of child labour they are kindly requested to provide such information to the Colombo Emergency Centre via its telephone number – 0112433333.