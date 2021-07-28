Four million more vaccine jabs to arrive in early August

Sri Lanka will procure another 04 million doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine on a commercial basis, the Sri Lanka Embassy in Beijing, China stated.

This is the largest quantity of vaccine that Sri Lanka has been able to procure in one consignment.

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Beijing is currently making the arrangements to airfreight the consignment between 04 - 08 August 2021, the Embassy said issuing a press release.



Sri Lanka is currently undertaking a vigorous vaccination program. The total population of the country is about 21,919,000 and the Government of Sri Lanka aims to vaccinate all people over 30 years of age. Out of 11,496,906 people over the age of 30, 68% of people have received the 1st dose and 16% have received both doses of the vaccine.

Up to now, including the 04 million, Sri Lanka has procured 12 million doses of the COVID-19 Sinopharm vaccine. The Government of China gifted 2.7 Million doses of vaccine to Sri Lanka.

Ambassador Dr. Palitha Kohona expressed his confidence that Sri Lanka will be able to complete the vaccination program soon. He extended his gratitude to the Government of China for supporting Sri Lanka in this difficult fight against COVID-19.

The Ambassador further said that Sri Lanka is open for tourists subject to health restrictions. He expects that more Chinese tourists will visit Sri Lanka in the future.