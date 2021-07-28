SC informed of further amendments to govts Financial Amendment Bill

SC informed of further amendments to govts Financial Amendment Bill

July 28, 2021   12:44 pm

Further amendments will be made to the government’s Financial Amendment Bill, the Supreme Court was informed today (July 28).

Senior State Counsel Nirmalan Wigneswaran, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, informed the matter to the court when the petitions challenging the Bill were heard today.

The relevant petitions were taken up before the Supreme Court Judges Priyantha Jayawardena, Kumuduni Wickramasinghe, and Shiran Gunaratne.

The Senior State Counsel informed the court that it has been decided to amend 07 sections of the relevant Bill and submitted the relevant in detail before the court.

Several parties including the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna, Samagi Jana Balawegaya, and the United National Party have filed petitions challenging the government’s Financial Amendment Bill.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories