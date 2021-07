Another stock of AstraZeneca vaccines is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka by next Saturday (July 31), Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi stated.

Reportedly, a total of 728,460 jabs will arrive in this manner.

However, priority will be given to those who have already received the first dose of AstraZeneca.

The Minister said that 490,000 such persons and are awaiting their second dose.