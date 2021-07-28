Daily COVID cases climb to 1,919 while deaths go up by 63

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 539 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 1,919.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 301,832.

As many as 271,855 recoveries have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 25,782 active cases are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has registered 63 more COVID-19 related fatalities on Tuesday (July 27).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 4,258.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims confirmed today include 35 males and 28 females.

One of them is aged below 30 years, eleven victims are between 30-59 years and the remaining 51 are aged 60 and above.