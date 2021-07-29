Few showers expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers are expected in Sabaragamuwa Province and in Nuwara-Eliya District, says the Department of Meteorology.

A few showers will occur in Western and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Matale districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected in the western slope of central hills, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota district.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly to westerly and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Mannar can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.