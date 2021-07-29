Woman arrested over Rs. 6 billion drug money circulated in bank accounts

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a woman, who is allegedly involved in narcotics trafficking, along with drug money circulated through five bank accounts maintained by her.

According to Senior DIG Ajith Rohana, the 41-year-old from Dehiwala areas was taken into custody under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The police spokesman revealed that up to Rs. 6 billion drug money had been circulated through these bank accounts for the past four years.

The arrest was made based on a tip-off given by the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Central Bank.

Information on the individuals who deposited money to the suspect’s bank accounts have been uncovered by the law enforcement authorities, the police spokesman stated, adding that most of them were identified as territorial drug dealers or drug addicts.