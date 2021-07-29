More than 1 million first doses of Sinopharm vaccine administered in three days

Sri Lanka has administered more than 1 million first doses of the China-made Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine within the past three days, says Prof. Channa Jayasumana, the State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals.

According to data published in Epidemiology Unit’s progress report on COVID-19 immunization, a total of 1,076,773 first doses of the China-made jab have been rolled out from July 26 to July 28.

Reportedly, as many as 344,458 of these first shots were administered on Wednesday (July 28), along with 32,288 second shots of the same vaccine.

In addition, 40,912 people received the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine while 157 people received the first shot of Moderna vaccine on Wednesday.

Following the latest development, the total number of people in Sri Lanka fully vaccinated against COVID-19 now stands over 1.99 million and more than 1.59 million of them have received the Sinopharm jabs.

As per official statistics, Sri Lanka has rolled out more than 10.7 million coronavirus vaccinations in total since January this year.