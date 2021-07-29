Football Federation, Probation & Child Care Services Dept. summoned before parliament

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) has summoned the Sri Lanka Football Federation before the Committee on August 03, the media unit of the Parliament said in a statement.

In the meantime, the Department of Probation and Child Care Services have been summoned before the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) on August 04th.

The Committee on Public Enterprises, the Committee on Public Accounts and 13 Committees including a number of Consultative Committees are scheduled to meet during the first week of August.

The COPE will meet under the chairmanship of Prof. Charitha Herath and the COPA will meet under the chairmanship of Prof. Tissa Vitarana.

The COPA is expected to review the special report of the Auditor General on the process of supplying Medical Supplies Division of the Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine on August 03.

In addition, the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice chaired by Justice Minister Ali Sabry and the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Health chaired by Health Minister Pavithra Devi Wanniarachchi are also scheduled to meet on the same day.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI) has been summoned before the COPE on August 04 and the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Foreign Affairs will also meet in Parliament on the same day under the chairmanship of Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Environment is scheduled to on August 05 under the chairmanship of Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera while the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Fisheries under the chairmanship of Minister Douglas Devananda is also scheduled to meet on the same day.

Furthermore, on the same day, the Industrial Development Board has been summoned before the COPE and the Department of Cooperative Development has been summoned before the COPA.

The National Savings Bank has been summoned before the Committee on Public Enterprises on August 06th.