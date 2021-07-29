Wimal Weerawansa goes into self-quarantine

Minister of Industries Wimal Weerawansa has subjected himself to a voluntary self-quarantine as several police officers attached to his security detail have tested positive for COVID-19.

Posting on his Facebook account, the Minister said that he will be self-quarantining at his home for a period of 14 days from today (July 29), considering it his civic duty.

Weerawansa added that his office in the Ministry of Industries will be disinfected and the section would be closed off for 2 weeks.

However, the services of the Ministry will be carried out as per usual, he added.

He further requested the public to obtain services using alternative methods as much as possible instead of arriving at the Ministry.