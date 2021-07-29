Mendis, Gunathilaka, Dickwella summoned before SLC disciplinary committee

Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, and Niroshan Dickwella of the national cricket squad, who are currently suspended from playing, have visited the disciplinary committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), earlier today (July 29).

The trio was suspended from all forms of cricket over the breach of the bio-secure COVID bubble during England tour last month.

Subsequently, a disciplinary inquiry was launched against them and they were summoned by the SLC disciplinary committee today to address the charges against them.

However, the trio had managed to avoid press scrutiny by entering SLC from the Singhalese Sports Club (SSC) premises.

It was reported sportsmen who arrived at SLC at 01.45 pm today, had left the premises at around 3.30 pm.

During the Sri Lanka team’s recent tour in England, video footage of Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunatilake, and Niroshan Dickwella roaming in Durham marketplace in breach of the bio-secure bubble set up to ensure players’ safety from the COVID-19 pandemic.

One video that went viral showed Mendis and Dickwella smoking in the streets of Durham, where they are based ahead of this week’s first one-day international at Chester-le-Street today (June 29).



In a second video on social media, Danushka Gunathilaka is seen joining the pair, violating the coronavirus rules of their stay in England, where they are not allowed to roam freely.