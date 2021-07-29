School children to be vaccinated as second phase of inoculation drive

The government is currently looking into vaccinating school children between the ages of 12 and 18 years against COVID-19.

Adviser to the President Lalith Weeratunga mentioned this at the event held to open the new Presidential Media Center this morning (July 29).

US-manufactured vaccines Pfizer and Moderna are currently considered for this process, Weeratunga said.

He said that the first target of the government is to vaccinate 11.5 million people while the second target is to vaccinate all between 12 to 30 years.

Accordingly, priority will be given to school children between the ages of 12 and 18.

Meanwhile, the vaccination of those over 30 years of age is expected to be completed by September 15, the Presidential Adviser said.