Covid-19: 479 new cases push daily count to 2,329

Covid-19: 479 new cases push daily count to 2,329

July 29, 2021   08:25 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 479 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, increasing today’s tally of new Covid-19 cases to 2,329.

All new cases reported within today are associated with the New Year Covid-19 cluster.  

Meanwhile this pushes the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Sri Lanka thus far to 304,202.

Presently a total of 26,448 patients infected with the virus are undergoing treatment while total recoveries has increased to 273,496. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories