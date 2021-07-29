Covid-19: 479 new cases push daily count to 2,329

The Ministry of Health says that another 479 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, increasing today’s tally of new Covid-19 cases to 2,329.

All new cases reported within today are associated with the New Year Covid-19 cluster.

Meanwhile this pushes the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Sri Lanka thus far to 304,202.

Presently a total of 26,448 patients infected with the virus are undergoing treatment while total recoveries has increased to 273,496.