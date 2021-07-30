Few showers possible in four provinces today

The Department of Meteorology says a few showers can be expected in Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere in the island.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected in the western slope of central hills, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Sea areas:

A few showers will occur in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly to westerly and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Mannar can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.