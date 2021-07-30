Man arrested with heroin worth nearly Rs. 400 million

Man arrested with heroin worth nearly Rs. 400 million

July 30, 2021   08:12 am

A man, who was in possession of 40kg of heroin, has been arrested in the area of Renukana in Bandaragama, says the Senior DIG Ajith Rohana.

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) and the crimes prevention unit of Kalutara Division had made the arrest this morning (July 30) in a joint operation.

According to reports, this narcotics racket is operated by an individual who is residing in the United Arab Emirates.

The seized heroin consignment is valued at around Rs. 400 million, the police spokesman revealed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories