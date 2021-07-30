Man arrested with heroin worth nearly Rs. 400 million

A man, who was in possession of 40kg of heroin, has been arrested in the area of Renukana in Bandaragama, says the Senior DIG Ajith Rohana.

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) and the crimes prevention unit of Kalutara Division had made the arrest this morning (July 30) in a joint operation.

According to reports, this narcotics racket is operated by an individual who is residing in the United Arab Emirates.

The seized heroin consignment is valued at around Rs. 400 million, the police spokesman revealed.