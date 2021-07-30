Record high of over 500,000 COVID vaccinations administered yesterday

Sri Lanka on Thursday (July 29) recorded the highest number of vaccinations rolled out in a single day, says the State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals.

Thereby, 515,830 coronavirus jabs in total have been rolled out within the day, Prof. Channa Jayasumana stated.

According to the Epidemiology Unit’s COVID-19 immunization progress report, as many as 418,494 have people received the first shot of China-developed Sinopharm vaccine.

Meanwhile, 56,738 completed the vaccine course as they were administered the second dose of the same jab.

In addition, 38,430 people have been vaccinated with the first shot of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine while 2,168 people received the first dose of Moderna COVID-19 jab.

As per official data, the national inoculation drive has rolled out more than 11.2 million vaccinations in the country against the novel coronavirus.