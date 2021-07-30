All public sector employees called back to duty from August

The government has decided to call all employees of public service back to duty from the 2nd of August (Monday), subject to COVID-19 health guidelines, the President’s Media Division said in a press release issued today (July 30).

Secretary to the President, P.B. Jayasundera has informed the decision to the Secretary of the Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government Ministry J.J. Rathnasiri.

The presidential secretary has given additional directives to revoke all circulars issued permitting work from home arrangements and limited number of staff members to be present at the workplace on a rotation basis, in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19.

Under the national inoculation drive, which is operative in all districts, a large percentage of citizens have now been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, the PMD noted in its statement, adding that the priority should be given to restore normalcy in the public service as majority of public sector employees have also received the vaccine.