All public sector employees called back to duty from August

All public sector employees called back to duty from August

July 30, 2021   03:07 pm

The government has decided to call all employees of public service back to duty from the 2nd of August (Monday), subject to COVID-19 health guidelines, the President’s Media Division said in a press release issued today (July 30).

Secretary to the President, P.B. Jayasundera has informed the decision to the Secretary of the Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government Ministry J.J. Rathnasiri.

The presidential secretary has given additional directives to revoke all circulars issued permitting work from home arrangements and limited number of staff members to be present at the workplace on a rotation basis, in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19.

Under the national inoculation drive, which is operative in all districts, a large percentage of citizens have now been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, the PMD noted in its statement, adding that the priority should be given to restore normalcy in the public service as majority of public sector employees have also received the vaccine.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories