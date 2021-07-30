COVID caseload moves up with 1,635 new infections

Sri Lanka saw an uptick in COVID-19 figures, as 1,635 more persons were tested positive for the virus today (July 30), says the Ministry of Health.

All new cases are associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster. The new development has pushed the total number of infections confirmed in the country to date to 305,837.

According to official data, more than 26,000 infected patients are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centers across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries reached 275,212 earlier today as 1,716more patients returned to health.