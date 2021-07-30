President orders island-wide survey of people still unvaccinated against COVID-19

July 30, 2021   07:15 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has directed the health authorities to carry out an island-wide survey of those who have still not been vaccinated against COVID-19, says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The instructions came during the meeting of the special committee on COVID-19 mitigation at the Presidential Secretariat this evening (July 30).

According to the PMD, analysis on people infected with COVID-19 and those who fell victim to the virus in the country has revealed that 95% of them were unvaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

The President also stressed the need to look into those who have still not been vaccinated and to persuade them to receive the jabs.

Thereby, the President has instructed the officials to conduct an expedited survey at Divisional Secretariat level and to obtain a report on those who are yet to be vaccinated.

