Coronavirus: 56 new victims take death toll to 4,380

Sri Lanka has registered 56 more COVID-19 related fatalities confirmed by the Director General of Health Services on Thursday (July 29).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 4,380.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims confirmed today include 38 males and 18 females.

Reportedly, among the victims are fifteen were aged between 30-59 years and the remaining 41 were aged 60 and above.