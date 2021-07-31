All areas now released from isolation orders  Army Chief

July 31, 2021   07:45 am

The isolation orders imposed on another area have been lifted with effect from this morning (July 31), the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) announced.

Accordingly, Vadamarachchi North Grama Niladhari Division in Jaffna District will no longer be under isolated.

This is reportedly the last locality to be released from isolation orders.

With the new development, all areas that were placed under isolation have now been released from isolation orders, the Head of NOCPCO, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva noted.

