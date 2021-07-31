Daily COVID vaccinations cross 500,000 for second consecutive day

July 31, 2021   08:52 am

Sri Lanka on Friday (July 30) rolled out more than 500,000 COVID vaccinations for the second consecutive day, says the State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals.

Thereby, 513,820 coronavirus jabs in total have been rolled out within the day, Prof. Channa Jayasumana stated.

According to the Epidemiology Unit’s COVID-19 immunization progress report, as many as 442,253 people have received the first shot of China-developed Sinopharm vaccine.

Meanwhile, 66,219 completed the vaccine course as they were administered the second dose of the same jab.

In addition, 4,999 people were also vaccinated with the first shot of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

As per official data, the national inoculation drive has rolled out more than 11.7 million vaccinations in the country against the novel coronavirus.

