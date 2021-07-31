Circular on re-calling public servants to work from August published

The Circular on re-calling public servants for work from Monday (August 02) has been published by Secretary to the Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils & Local Government J.J. Rathnasiri.

The government on Friday (July 30) decided to call all state sector employees back to work from next month and Secretary to President, P.B. Jayasundera officially informed the decision to Mr. Rathnasiri.

The decision was taken with the intention of giving priority to restore normalcy in the public service as majority of public servants have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In addition, all Circulars issued permitting work from home arrangements and limited number of staff members to be present at the workplace on a rotation basis, in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19, have also been revoked by the new Circular.

Mr. Rathnasiri noted that state sector employees are required to adhere to the health guidelines including maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks and washing hands regularly.

The relevant Circular is as follows: