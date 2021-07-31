1,906 more patients recover from novel coronavirus

1,906 more patients recover from novel coronavirus

July 31, 2021   03:33 pm

A total of 1,906 more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals and treatment centres as they have recovered from the virus infection, says the Ministry of Health.

This brings the total number of recoveries in the country to 277,118.

Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 306,662 cases of COVID-19 to date. According to Epidemiology Unit’s data, 25,164 virus-infected patients are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 4,380.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories