New batch of AstraZeneca COVID shots arrives from Japan

A consignment of 728,460 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine donated by Japan under the COVAX facility arrived in Sri Lanka this evening (July 31).

The shipment had been airfreighted from Japan on SriLankan Airlines flight UL455 earlier today.

This vaccine consignment was made available by Ambassador of Sri Lanka in Tokyo, Sanjiv Gunasekara and his staff of the mission, who made numerous appeals and met with many Government Bureaucrats as well as politicians to convince the necessity.

Japan will be providing a similar amount of coronavirus jabs of the same brand to Sri Lanka next week. This batch of vaccines is set to arrive in the country on August 07.

When rolling out newly-received vaccines, the priority will be given to those who have already received the first dose of AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine.

The remaining vaccines are to be directed to the inoculation drive in Kegalle District.