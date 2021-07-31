Uptick in COVID cases as 2,150 more people test positive

July 31, 2021   06:36 pm

Sri Lanka saw an uptick in COVID-19 figures, as 2,150 more persons were tested positive for the virus today (July 31), says the Ministry of Health.

All new cases are associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster. The new development has pushed the total number of infections confirmed in the country to date to 308,812.

According to official data, more than 27,000 infected patients are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centers across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries reached 277,118 earlier today as 1,906 more patients returned to health.

