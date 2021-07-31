Bus fares to be doubled for unvaccinated passengers?

Bus fares will be doubled for passengers who have not obtained at least one dose of COVID vaccines, says the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association.

Its chairman, Gemunu Wijeratne stated this commenting on resumption of public transport services from tomorrow (August 01).

Wijeratne noted that the passengers aged above 30 years should produce a copy of vaccination card when they enter a bus. If they fail to provide proof of vaccination, they will have to pay double the fees, he added.

Speaking further, he said they have written to the President and Transport Minister requesting permission to enforce this measure.

Earlier today, State Minister for Transport Dilum Amunugama announced that interprovincial public transport services will resume from tomorrow (August 01) to provide facilities for the state sector employees who are called back to work.