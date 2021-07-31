Vaccination clinics where AstraZeneca shots will be rolled out

July 31, 2021   08:17 pm

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi has announced the vaccinations clinics that will roll out newly-received Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs from tomorrow (August 01).

Accordingly, these vaccines will be administered in 18 MOH offices – 05 in Kalutara District and 15 in Gampaha District as well as 13 hospitals and 08 selected locations in Colombo District.

Those who are arriving to receive their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine are required to bring their National Identity Cards (NICs) and vaccination card.

The vaccination clinics are as follows:

Colombo District

