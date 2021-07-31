Sri Lanka reports 61 more COVID-19 deaths

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 61 more COVID-19 related fatalities that have occurred yesterday (July 30).

The new development has pushed the official death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 4,441.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the new victims confirmed today include 36 females and 25 males.

None of them are aged below 30 years, nineteen victims are between 30-59 years and the remaining 42 are aged 60 and above.