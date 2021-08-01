Sri Lanka Army launches 24-hour AstraZeneca vaccination drive

Sri Lanka will be launching a 24-hour vaccination drive for the first time to administer the Oxford-AstraZeneca doses newly arrived from Japan.

The program will be carried out by the Sri Lanka Army, the Head of the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) General Shavendra Silva.

The drive will commence at the Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo at 08.30 am this morning (August 01).

The program will continue until further notice, the Army Commander said.

Meanwhile, the newly-arrived Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs from Japan will be administered in 18 MOH offices – 05 in Kalutara District and 15 in Gampaha District as well as 13 hospitals and 08 selected locations in Colombo District, including the 24-hour center at Viharamahadevi Park.

Those who are arriving to receive their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine are required to bring their National Identity Card (NIC) and vaccination card.

The vaccination clinics are as follows:

Colombo District

Hospitals MOH Office 01. Moratuwa DH Battaramulla 02. Athurugiriya DH Borelesgamuwa 03. Nawagamuwa DH Dehiwala 04. Piliyandala DH Egoda Uyana 05. Wethara DH Gothatuwa 06. Awissawella DGH Hanwella 07. Homagama BH Homagama 08. Kosgama BH Kaduwela 09. Thalangama BH Kahathuduwa 10. Padukka DH Kesbewa 11. IDH - Angoda Kolonnawa 12. CEBH - Mulleriyawa Maharagama 13. CSTH - Kalubowila Moratuwa Nugegoda Padukka Piliyandala Ratmalana Pitakotte

Gampaha District

MOH Office Covering Hospital 01. Attanagalle BH - Wathupitiwala 02. Biyagama DH - Biyagama 03. Divulapitiya DH - Divulapitiya 04. Dompe DH - Dompe and DH - Radawana 05. Gampaha DGH - Gampaha 06. Ja-Ela DH - Ja-Ela 07. Katana DGH - Negombo 08. Kelaniya BH - Kiribathgoda 09. Mahara DH - Udupila and DH - Mawatuhiripitiya 10. Minuwangoda BH - Minuwangoda 11. Mirigama BH - Mirigama 12. Negombo DGH - Negombo 13. Ragama TH - Ragama 14. Seeduwa Wijaya Kumaratunga Hospital 15. Wattala TH - Ragama and DH - Pamunugama

Kalutara District - RDHS Area

MOH Office Vaccination Centre Agalawatta Pimbura Primary School Bandaragama Pinwatta Clinic Horana Thalagala Mangalaramaya Temple Panadura Hirana Polly Clinic and Mahanama Vidyalaya Mathugama Sanasa Office Bopitiya

Army and Tri-forces - Colombo RDHS/CMC Division

01. Viharamahadevi Park

02. Diyatha Uyana - Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday

03. Army Hospital (Narahenpita)

04. Werahera Army Camp

05. Panagoda Bodhiraja Ramaya



Gampaha RDHS Division

01. Maris Stella College - Negombo

02. Kiriwallawala Maha Vidyalaya (Kadawatha)

03. Dharmaloka Vidyalaya (Kelaniya)



Colombo Municipla Council

01. BMICH

02. PD Sirisena Ground

03. Sugathadasa Stadium