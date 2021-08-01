Sri Lanka Army launches 24-hour AstraZeneca vaccination drive
August 1, 2021 08:14 am
Sri Lanka will be launching a 24-hour vaccination drive for the first time to administer the Oxford-AstraZeneca doses newly arrived from Japan.
The program will be carried out by the Sri Lanka Army, the Head of the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) General Shavendra Silva.
The drive will commence at the Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo at 08.30 am this morning (August 01).
The program will continue until further notice, the Army Commander said.
Meanwhile, the newly-arrived Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs from Japan will be administered in 18 MOH offices – 05 in Kalutara District and 15 in Gampaha District as well as 13 hospitals and 08 selected locations in Colombo District, including the 24-hour center at Viharamahadevi Park.
Those who are arriving to receive their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine are required to bring their National Identity Card (NIC) and vaccination card.
The vaccination clinics are as follows:
Colombo District
|Hospitals
|MOH Office
|01. Moratuwa DH
|Battaramulla
|02. Athurugiriya DH
|
Borelesgamuwa
|03. Nawagamuwa DH
|Dehiwala
|04. Piliyandala DH
|Egoda Uyana
|05. Wethara DH
|Gothatuwa
|06. Awissawella DGH
|Hanwella
|07. Homagama BH
|Homagama
|08. Kosgama BH
|Kaduwela
|09. Thalangama BH
|Kahathuduwa
|10. Padukka DH
|Kesbewa
|11. IDH - Angoda
|Kolonnawa
|12. CEBH - Mulleriyawa
|Maharagama
|13. CSTH - Kalubowila
|Moratuwa
|Nugegoda
|Padukka
|Piliyandala
|Ratmalana
|Pitakotte
Gampaha District
|MOH Office
|Covering Hospital
|01. Attanagalle
|BH - Wathupitiwala
|02. Biyagama
|DH - Biyagama
|03. Divulapitiya
|DH - Divulapitiya
|04. Dompe
|DH - Dompe and DH - Radawana
|05. Gampaha
|DGH - Gampaha
|06. Ja-Ela
|DH - Ja-Ela
|07. Katana
|DGH - Negombo
|08. Kelaniya
|BH - Kiribathgoda
|09. Mahara
|DH - Udupila and DH - Mawatuhiripitiya
|10. Minuwangoda
|BH - Minuwangoda
|11. Mirigama
|BH - Mirigama
|12. Negombo
|DGH - Negombo
|13. Ragama
|TH - Ragama
|14. Seeduwa
|Wijaya Kumaratunga Hospital
|15. Wattala
|TH - Ragama and DH - Pamunugama
Kalutara District - RDHS Area
|MOH Office
|Vaccination Centre
|Agalawatta
|Pimbura Primary School
|Bandaragama
|Pinwatta Clinic
|Horana
|Thalagala Mangalaramaya Temple
|Panadura
|Hirana Polly Clinic and Mahanama Vidyalaya
|Mathugama
|
Sanasa Office Bopitiya
Army and Tri-forces - Colombo RDHS/CMC Division
01. Viharamahadevi Park
02. Diyatha Uyana - Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday
03. Army Hospital (Narahenpita)
04. Werahera Army Camp
05. Panagoda Bodhiraja Ramaya
Gampaha RDHS Division
01. Maris Stella College - Negombo
02. Kiriwallawala Maha Vidyalaya (Kadawatha)
03. Dharmaloka Vidyalaya (Kelaniya)
Colombo Municipla Council
01. BMICH
02. PD Sirisena Ground
03. Sugathadasa Stadium