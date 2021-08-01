Sri Lanka Army launches 24-hour AstraZeneca vaccination drive

August 1, 2021   08:14 am

Sri Lanka will be launching a 24-hour vaccination drive for the first time to administer the Oxford-AstraZeneca doses newly arrived from Japan.

The program will be carried out by the Sri Lanka Army, the Head of the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) General Shavendra Silva.

The drive will commence at the Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo at 08.30 am this morning (August 01).

The program will continue until further notice, the Army Commander said.

Meanwhile, the newly-arrived Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs from Japan will be administered in 18 MOH offices – 05 in Kalutara District and 15 in Gampaha District as well as 13 hospitals and 08 selected locations in Colombo District, including the 24-hour center at Viharamahadevi Park.

Those who are arriving to receive their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine are required to bring their National Identity Card (NIC) and vaccination card.

The vaccination clinics are as follows:

Colombo District

 Hospitals   MOH Office 
01. Moratuwa DH   Battaramulla 
02. Athurugiriya DH 

 Borelesgamuwa                            
03. Nawagamuwa DH               Dehiwala
04. Piliyandala DH  Egoda Uyana
05. Wethara DH  Gothatuwa
06. Awissawella DGH  Hanwella
07. Homagama BH   Homagama
08. Kosgama BH  Kaduwela
09. Thalangama BH  Kahathuduwa 
10. Padukka DH  Kesbewa
11. IDH - Angoda   Kolonnawa
12. CEBH - Mulleriyawa   Maharagama
13. CSTH - Kalubowila  Moratuwa
   Nugegoda
   Padukka
   Piliyandala                                               
   Ratmalana
   Pitakotte

 

Gampaha District

 MOH Office                                   Covering Hospital 
01. Attanagalle   BH - Wathupitiwala 
02. Biyagama   DH - Biyagama
03. Divulapitiya   DH - Divulapitiya
04. Dompe   DH - Dompe and DH - Radawana 
05. Gampaha   DGH - Gampaha
06. Ja-Ela  DH - Ja-Ela
07. Katana   DGH - Negombo
08. Kelaniya   BH - Kiribathgoda
09. Mahara   DH - Udupila and DH - Mawatuhiripitiya               
10. Minuwangoda   BH - Minuwangoda
11. Mirigama   BH - Mirigama 
12. Negombo  DGH - Negombo
13. Ragama   TH - Ragama
14. Seeduwa   Wijaya Kumaratunga Hospital
15. Wattala   TH - Ragama and DH - Pamunugama

 

Kalutara District - RDHS Area

 MOH Office                             Vaccination Centre 
 Agalawatta  Pimbura Primary School 
 Bandaragama   Pinwatta Clinic 
 Horana   Thalagala Mangalaramaya Temple 
 Panadura   Hirana Polly Clinic and Mahanama Vidyalaya             
 Mathugama

 Sanasa Office Bopitiya

 

Army and Tri-forces - Colombo RDHS/CMC Division

01. Viharamahadevi Park
02. Diyatha Uyana - Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday
03. Army Hospital (Narahenpita)
04. Werahera Army Camp
05. Panagoda Bodhiraja Ramaya 


Gampaha RDHS Division

01. Maris Stella College - Negombo
02. Kiriwallawala Maha Vidyalaya (Kadawatha)
03. Dharmaloka Vidyalaya (Kelaniya)


Colombo Municipla Council

01. BMICH
02. PD Sirisena Ground
03. Sugathadasa Stadium

