Sri Lanka-Russia direct flights resume after 6 years

SriLankan Airlines has resumed direct flights between Sri Lanka and Russia from today (August 01) after six years.

The SriLankan Airlines flight UL534, which departed from Moscow, Russia, arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport at 06.30 this morning, Ada Derana Airport correspondent said.

Accordingly, 51 passengers including foreign tourists were present in the flight.

The flight will leave Moscow at 10.20 pm on Fridays and arrive in BIA at 06.10 am on Sundays.