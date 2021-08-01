Sri Lanka-Russia direct flights resume after 6 years

Sri Lanka-Russia direct flights resume after 6 years

August 1, 2021   11:35 am

SriLankan Airlines has resumed direct flights between Sri Lanka and Russia from today (August 01) after six years.

The SriLankan Airlines flight UL534, which departed from Moscow, Russia, arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport at 06.30 this morning, Ada Derana Airport correspondent said.

Accordingly, 51 passengers including foreign tourists were present in the flight.

The flight will leave Moscow at 10.20 pm on Fridays and arrive in BIA at 06.10 am on Sundays.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories